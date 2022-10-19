Who Will Be The First Contestant to Get Eliminated From Bigg Boss Tamil 6

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 is on in full swing. Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 went on air on October 6, 2022. Currently, the show is in the second week, the nomination process is underway in the house.

Kamal Haasan and the show organizers skipped the first-week elimination in Bigg Boss Tamil 6. The makers are all set for first-week eviction in the house. If reports are to be believed, Janani, Queency, Nivashini, and Vikraman are said to have been nominated for this week's elimination. The full list of nominated contestants is yet to be announced by the Bigg Boss.

Recently, Vikram actress Myna Nandhini made a wild card entry into the house. Currently, the show has 22 contestants in the house. It will be interesting to watch who is going to get evicted in the first round of elimination in Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

Folks, tell us Which Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestant will get eliminated first. Will wait to hear from you.

