Who is Sundeep Kishan’s Favorite Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestant?

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is going well. The show has completed its 4 weeks. Till now 3 contestants have been eliminated and another one will be going soon. Many fans have chosen their favorite one this season and will be supporting that person.

As 4 weeks are done, most of the contestants’ game has become clear to the viewers. Based on how each one is playing, they are deciding on who to support. Even big celebrities watch Bigg Boss and often share who their favorite contestant is.

This time we have Sundeep Kishan who shared that he is watching BBT5 and is supporting Maanas. Yes, his favorite contestant is none other than Maanas Nagulapalli.

Kishan shared that he likes the way Maanas is playing the game. His way of handling things is what has impressed him the most. Maanas has a knack for playing the game and that is nice. That is why his support will be with Maanas.