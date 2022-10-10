Who is Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Contestant Ayshath Zeenath

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: Aayesha Zeenath - one of the contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6. She was born in Kasaragod, Kerala. She was from a conservative Muslim family. She started her acting career in Tamil with Ponmagal Vanthal in the year 2018. She won the hearts of the audiences with her performance in Zee Tamil serial Sathya. Before stepping into serials, she was seen in Vijay TV reality Show, Ready Steady Po in th eyear 2017. She was seen in the movie Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 in a supporting role.

Here are some beautiful pics of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 contestant Ayshath Zeenath Beevi aka Aaayesha Zeenath.

