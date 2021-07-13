Which Weak Contestants Will Get Eliminated This Week?

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada's second innings has become the talk of the town. Thanks to the contestants' performance who are making the audience glued to their TV sets. Last week, many of the users have complained that weekdays episodes are boring, now, they are saying on social media that the Monday episode was the most entertaining of this season.

Bigg Boss viewers are talking on social media that show makers are eliminating strong contestants from the house. They also said that Show makers are saving weak contestants, who doesn’t do anything in the house, just do gossiping in the house.

As the show inching to climax, strong contestants are getting nominated for eviction, this week, the whole house was nominated for eviction by Bigg Boss, except Aravind and Shamanth. It’s not tough to guess who will face ax this weekend.

If we go by the performance of the contestants in the house, then, Chakravarthy, Subha, and Priyanka, one among from these three will surely be homeless of Bigg Boss. Chakravarthy won’t get eliminated till the pre-final episode of Bigg Boss. The makers want Chakravarthy for another a couple of days to fetch the TRPs with his own controversies in the house.

Priyanka or Subha could leave the house, if there’s a single or double elimination for this week. Who do you think will get eliminated this weekend. Let us know in the comments section below