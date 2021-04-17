Which Kannada Bigg Boss Contestant Will Win The Golden Pass?

The immunity task of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 seems to be interesting. Bigg Boss sent a note to all the housemates saying whoever grabs their bags and boards the bus will get a chance to win a golden pass that will get them immunity. The golden ticket can be used by the contestant to prevent himself from getting evicted from the Bigg Boss house whenever the contestant gets nominated for elimination. So the pass is their golden chance to escape.

In the recent promo, we can see Vishwa, Shubha, Shamanth and Rajeev playing the final round. Netizens say that Rajeev or Shubha may get immunity. BBK fans are also upset that Aravind KP got out. While we can see that Shamanth is playing well from last week ever since he was saved by Vyjayanti Adiga. Some viewers support Rajeev and say that Rajeev should win the golden pass. When compared to the four contestants, Rajeev has been playing well from day one without any mind games.