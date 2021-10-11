Which Eliminated Contestant is Coming Back to Bigg Boss Telugu 5 House?

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is gaining momentum. While a few contestants are not trying much to survive in the game, a few others are working towards their goal of winning the trophy.

Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Lobo who are popular names in the house. But they are not at all entertaining the viewers. The latest buzz on social media suggests that Bigg Boss show organizers are planning to bring back one of the evicted contestants to the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. And it's going to be a female Contestant.

If you are a Bigg Boss viewer, you would know that Sarayu, Uma Devi, Lahari Shari and Hamida were among the female contestants to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. Rumors are flying thick and fast in telly circles that Arjun Reddy actress Lahari Shari is all set to make a re-entry into the Bigg Boss house in a couple of days from now. This piece of news will surely be music to the ears of Lahari fans. However, the news is not officially confirmed from the makers' end.

If Lahari really makes a re-entry into the house, the equations in the house will definitely change. Of course, she can't eye the winner's trophy, but getting a second chance to re-enter the BB house is no mean feat. Bigg Boss might not make her the winner as she was once eliminated. But she would definitely bring in some spice into the house.

Also Read: Why Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner Will Also Be A Male Contestant

