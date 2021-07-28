Which Contestant Will Step Out Of Bigg Boss Kannada Final Race For Cash Prize?

The countdown has begun for the grand finale of Kichcha Sudeep's Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8. As per the buzz in tele circles, BBK8 final is all set to take place on August 9, 2021. There's a lot of curiosity among fans to know who will be the winner of the most watched Kannada TV reality show.

Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Manju Pavagada, Vaishnavi Gowda, and a few other contestants have entertained the audience with their antics in the house. You may or may not agree with this line of thought, but several BBK viewers have dubbed the current season of Bigg Boss as a flop. We will come bactk this later.

With the show approaching the final day, the final showdown is undoubtedly going to be between Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Manju Pavagada, and Vaishnavi Gowda going at their performance and popularity in the house.

If you have watched the previous season of Bigg Boss Telugu, you may be familar with the concept of money bag. When there are too many strong contestants in the house, the Bigg Boss host gives contestants the option of stepping out of the final race in exchange for a money bag. The amount in Telugu was Rs 25 lakhs!

Now, it would be interesting to watch who among the strong contestants in the Kannada Bigg Boss house will be willing to give up their place and all away with the money bag. Which contestant do you think will quit the show after reaching finals?

As per the buzz, Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, and Manju Pavagada are confirmed to be among the three finalists of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. And as per the prediction of BBK viewers, Aravind KP and Manju Pavagada are likely to end up as winner and runner up in this season of Bigg Boss Kannada. Divya Uruduga is another strong contender for the winner's title as she is playing her game well and giving her best in every task. If there's a tie between Aravind, Divya U, and Manju Pavagada who's more likely to quit the show for the money bag?

Share your views in the comments section below.