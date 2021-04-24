Which Bigg Boss Kannada Contestant Will Get Kalape Medal in 9th Week?

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 is getting better by the day. The popular reality show on the Kannada small screen which was dull in the beginning has picked up over the last few weeks with innovative content and interesting tasks.

Every week, Kichcha Sudeep has a heart to heart conversation with the contestants giving them an honest assessment of their performance. Good performers get a round of applause from the Kannada Bigg Boss host which is called Kichchana Chappale. Kichcha announces the best and worst performer of the week every weekend during Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe. Besides, contestants too are asked to rate housemates based on their performance. And that's when housemates decide who deserves to get the Kalape medal. Basically, Kalape means 'worst' in Kannada. So contestants choose based on whose performance was the worst.

Bigg Boss contestants are expected to maintain consistent behaviour throughout their stint in the house irrespective of the provocation and instigation. The one that loses his cool, like for instance how Rajeev reacted in today's task and called Prashanth Namak Haram, will get Kalape medal.

So, who do you think will get the Kalape medal this week? Let us know in the comments section.

ReplyForward