Which Bigg Boss Contestant will Win Secret Task for Rs 2K

BBK8: After the much awaited elimination round, the Bigg Boss has assigned secret tasks to the contestants in the glass house. It is the first secret task in the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 since the first innings. Earlier, when the show got suspended due to the pandemic situation in the state, BBK viewers were disappointed that there were no secrets tasks, but now it seems that their wish has come true.

Secret Task is interesting in the way that Bigg Boss calls contestants to the confession room or sends out letters to give them tasks. Housemates enjoy the fun and also in rare cases, there are clashes between housemates over the same. Bigg Boss rewards the contestant who completes the task successfully. Colors Kannada has released a promo in which Bigg Boss assigns Manju the task of forcing any of the contestant to change their dress. So Manju makes Vaishnavi change her dress by pouring something on her dress. It seems Divya Suresh also got a secret task. Bigg Boss is going to reward Rs 2000 to the contestant who wins the task. Let's wait and watch to see which contestant will win the reward?

