Which BBK8 Finalist Will Win Bigg Boss 8 Kannada?

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 has entertained the audience for months on end. Just when BBK viewers had given up open after getting disappointed over the show getting cancelled, Colors Kannada threw a surprise by announcing that they were resuming the show. Show addicts were thrilled and couldn't wait for the second innings to start.

It felt like only yesterday that Bigg Boss 8 Kannada second innings started. However, four weeks flew by in minutes and we are already in the final round of the show. Yes, the time has now come to decide the winning contestant of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. BBK host Kichcha Sudeep is all set to announce the name of the winner in tomorrow's episode.

By now, you know who are the finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. But for the unversed, Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Manju Pavagada, Vaishnvai Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi have reached the final round of Season 8 of Kannada Bigg Boss.

Now, if these contestants have reached thus far, then there's no disputing their popularity and hold over the audience. The strongest contestants of BBK8 have now reached the finals. Tomorrow in the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 8, one contestant will be chosen as the winner. Of course, this will depend on the voting percentage. We wonder how many votes each contestant has got.

Any guesses which contestant from the top finalists will win Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8? Tell us in the comments.