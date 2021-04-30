Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Which BBK Contestant Will Win The Captaincy Task?

The proceedings in the Bigg Boss Kannada house is progressing without a hitch. The ongoing season of BBK is heading towards its tenth week with episodes loaded with lots of emotions, fights, and dramas.

Contestants in the house are giving tough competition to each other in the tasks. As the captain of the next week is not decided, Bigg Boss has assigned some tasks to captaincy contenders and other contestants.

The task is that each contender will be given a song. When the particular song is played, other contestants have to dance. The contestant who earns maximum support wins the captaincy task. According to Voot live viewers, Bigg Boss gave Chandrachud 'Yekka Raja Rani' song from Puneeth movie Jackie, and Manju got 'It's Mylaari' song. Netizens can't wait to watch the task and expect to see Chandrachud garnering a majority of support from the housemates.