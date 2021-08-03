Whether He Wins or Loses Bigg Boss, Aravind KP Is Real Winner: BBK viewers

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Winner: With four days to go for the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 grand finale, there's a huge buzz surrounding the debate on who would win the title. Kannada Bigg Boss viewers are watching the scene unfold with bated breath.

The show lovers have started voting for their favorite contestants to make them win. If you go by the popularity of the contestants or fan following of Bigg Boss Kannada 8, then, undoubtedly, Aravind KP who has maximum chances of winning the show. The buzz on social media suggests that Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga and Manju Pavagada's voting graph seem to be changing every day.

The trio votings has made the show makers a bit confused, people are predicting on social media that Aravind KP might not win the show. The show makers could announce Divya Uruduga or Manju Pavagada as the winner of the show.

Aravind KP who have learned about their demi-god losing the game, they are being so positive though he fails. You know what Aravind KP fans are saying, whether he wins or loses Bigg Boss, He is the real winner to us, as he won many hearts and he also inspired many of his followers and fans. Aravind KP journey is a really big inspiration to the audience.

It remains to be seen whether Aravind KP will really lose the game or not. We can't just assume it, let's wait and watch until Sudeep announces the real winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8, which is going to be held on August 8. Keep watching this space for all Bigg Boss updates.