Where is Telugu Anchor Udaya Bhanu Now? Have You Seen Her Daughters?
Aug 17, 2021, 15:12 IST
Does the Telugu audience need any introduction about Anchor Udaya Bhanu? Obviously, a big No. She has been one of the top anchors in Telugu Silver screen. Simply, Udaya Bhanu is one such anchor who added glamour to television programmes. However, she is currently away from hosting and is enjoying her motherhood with her twin daughters. Recent clicks of those cuties are going viral on social media. Have a look:
