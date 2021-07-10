When Will Sudeep Pull Up Aravind KP, Ask Bigg Boss Viewers

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is one of the most popular shows in India. Although, the show is not only entertaining but it's controversial too.

Buzz is that the host Sudeep seems to be extremely upset with the contestants for their behaviour during the week. For those who are new to the story, Aravind KP is one of the most popular and strong contenders in the house.

There are maximum chances for Aravind KP to become the winner of this season. Show organizers often highlighting Aravind KP in many of the promos. He has been fighting with all the contestants in the house, for one or another reason. Yes, he is also developing enmity among the contestants. But, Aravind has a huge fan following outside of the house. And he is aware of his fan following.

A section of the audience is asking Aravind KP seem to be overconfident in the house, as he will win the show at any cost. A few of the Bigg Boss viewers are asking Why Sudeep or show makers are not pointing out Aravind KP's mistakes, why they are being partial to him.

In a recent episode, Aravind had a heated argument with Prashanth, there's Aravind's mistake also there, will Sudeep ever lash at him has become the talk of the town on social media. If you are also wondering, will Sudeep ever lash at Aravind, then, we might get enough answers in tonight's episode.