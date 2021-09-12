When is Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finals

Colors reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been doing well with contestants that are grabbing the audience’s attention. The viewers are hooked on the show and cannot wait for the finale to air. This time most of the contestants played well and gave it their all. The show started airing in July and now after all these weeks, it is inching closer towards its Grand Finale.

Some of the most famous celebrities took part in this season. Over time, the way they performed the stunts made their audience’s favourite. Divyanka Tripathi and Arjun Bijlani are two of the most famous players of KKK 11.

Other contestants like Saurabh Raj Jain, Ashtha Gill, Anushka Sen, Mahek Chahal, and more were eliminated from the show. Director Rohit Shetty has been hosting the show for many seasons now and this time as well he was back for KKK 11. After all these weeks, we now have our top contenders. On Saturday, during the elimination task, Abhinav Shukla got eliminated after he failed to beat Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari.

But what came as a surprise was that nobody completed the task, so eliminating Abhinav was shocking. Many fans were not happy with the decision but congratulated Abhinav on his journey. They applauded him for being a sport throughout his time in the show.

TOP CONTESTANTS OF KKK 11

Divyanka Tripathi Vishal Aditya Singh Arjun Bijlani Rahul Vaidya Shweta Tiwari Sana Makbul Varun Sood

KHATRON KE KHILADI 11 FINALE

If we look at it, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has to make way for Bigg Boss 15. This show will finish and Bigg Boss will start airing. Looking at that, we can say that the KKK finale will happen in September end. The semi-final week has started on KKK and soon we will have the finale. It could air on 25-26 September.

As for the winner, Divyakana Tripathi was predicted to be the winner of KKK 11. She has performed all her stunts with dedication and tried finishing them without giving up. Arjun Bijlani is good too, but if we go by the predictions and fan expectations, Divyakana seems to be the top choice. We now wait for the finale to air and see who wins Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11