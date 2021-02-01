Comedian Kapil Sharma on Monday announced the arrival of a second baby into the family. He shared this good news with the fans, on Twitter. Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath have been blessed with a baby boy.

Kapil shared this news on Twitter and confirmed that both the baby and the mother are fine. He also thanked everyone for the blessings and love. “Namaskaar, we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. Love you all, Ginni and Kapil,” read the tweet.

The couple got married in 2018 and soon in December 2019, they welcomed their first baby. After daughter Anayra, Kapil and Ginni now welcomed a baby boy into their family. To be with wife Ginni and the rest of his family, Kapil decided to take a break. He confirmed that ‘The Kapil Sharma Show,’ will go off air for some time.

In December last year, Kapil shared a picture of pregnant wife Ginni and daughter Anayra as the family celebrated Anayra’s first birthday. Amidst all the good news, what Kapil fans took notice of was how fast the comedian is.

Fans joked that Kapil was too quick with this one. One user wrote, “That was quick, you had a baby girl last year.” Another user said “Kya baat hai paaji back to back mtlb population control Bill se pehle kaam nipta loge.” (Congratulations Paaji. Back to Back means you are going to settle everything before the population bill comes out)

While people were trolling the comedian, it was all in fun. Twitter was filled with congratulatory messages for both Kapil and Ginni.

This is how Netizens reacted:

