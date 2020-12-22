When Is Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Starting: Deets Inside

One cannot deny the fact that most of the audience would love to watch a popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu. Recently, The fourth season was concluded on a grand note and Abhijeet Duddala was walked out with the winner trophy. Post Bigg Boss, Abhijeet seems to have got a few movies offers from talented directors of Tollywood.

Now, all eyes are set on Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Show buffs are expressing how much they are missing the show through funny memes on social media. Actually, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was supposed to go on air in June of this year but they have started in September due to the COVID.

The latest most searched question on social media when Bigg Boss season 5 will start. If you are searching for it, then this piece of news is for you. Yes, what you read is right. If reports are to go anything, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is likely to launch in June 2021.

The creative team would start groundwork from March in hunting and finalizing contestants for a new season. Akkineni Nagarjuna is likely to be the host for even for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 . Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.