What's Your Rate to Sleep With Me? Madurai Professor Asks Vijay's Master Actress, Check Her Fitting Reply

It’s not difficult to get access to celebrities, thanks to the social media. Not only are we allowes to follow our favorite stars on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter but we also get to know latest updates about celebrities and their lives, even before the news breaks. But, few people are misusing it.

Television actress Soundarya of Super Singer fame, has exposed a pervert who sent obscene texts to her on Instagram. The actress shared a few screenshots with her fans and followers. The screenshot goes on to show an unknown guy asking her to sleep with him. He seems to be a college lecturer. Soundarya though has given it back to him and taught him a lesson that would stop him from ever approaching girls in the same way.

She wrote, "And that's the way a professor talks to a woman. Damn shame! His profile says he is a professor in Madurai. I hope the girls in his college stay safe around him." Fans of the actress are lauding Soundarya's decision to expose the professor publicly. This has happened to a lot of actresses in the past and many made sure to teach such people a lesson for sending such inappropriate texts on social media.

Soundarya Bala Nandakumar was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer action drama Master. The film was a blockbuster hit.