What's Cooking Between Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Contestants Divi, Avinash?

The contestants who have participated in the reality show, Bigg Boss will become super stars. Now, those who have taken part in the season 4 are busy with their shows and are staying in touch with the fans all the time. Different channels are making shows with the Bigg Boss contestants. It is all known knowledge that MAA TV has started two programs - Commedy Stars, Star Music Show with the contestants of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4.

Avinash and Ariyana are the most popular contestants on small screen. In Bigg Boss Utsavam, Avinash and Ariyana have created much hungama. Recently, Divi participated in the star music show. Along with Divi, Ariyana, Sujatha and Amma Rajashekar also participated in the event. Suma acted as the host of the show and she created much drama along with Divi, Ariyana and Sujatha.

In a recently released promo, Ariyana pressed buzzer to which Suma commented that she is very fast. Immediately, Avinash said that Divi is more beautiful. We all know that Divi is one of the most beautiful stars in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 and it is said that she has got offers to act with Pawan Kalyan and Megastar Chiranjeevi.