What! Siri Overtakes Shannu to Become Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Finalist?

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 weekend episodes are getting more unpredictable by the day. Only last week we all thought that Star Maa would eliminate Siri and retain Kajal. We also were under the impression that Shanmukh Jaswanth, who's one of the most popular faces of this season will end up as the winner going by his popularity and high percentage of votes every week after getting nominated for Elimination.

But like we keep iterating, anything can happen in the Bigg Boss house and the fate of contestants could change in the blink of an eye. And that has been more true in this season than before.

By now, you should know as a Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewer that SRC and Sunny are the first two finalists of this season. And we thought that Shannu will at least get the third place if not the first two. And much to our shock, we got to know that Siri has grabbed the third position among finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Wow! I mean just incredible right? If this be the twist now, then one can imagine how the finals will pan out. I am sure the makers have more goosebump moments for the viewers in store. So, stay tuned to Sakshi Post coz you will first read it here.

Btw, readers, do you think Siri deserved to be among the top 3 Finalists? Let us know your thoughts.