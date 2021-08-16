This is What Pawandeep Rajan Got For Winning Indian Idol 12

The most popular singing TV reality show, Indian Idol 12, finally wrapped up on August 15 with Pawandeep Rajan lifting the trophy of season 12 of Indian Idol. The grand finale was held for 12 mega hours, that is from 12 noon to midnight. Pawandeep won the hearts of the audience and judges by performing Qaafirana, the song from the Kedarnath movie. Pawandeep Rajan was awarded Rs 25 lakh as prize money and also gifted a car.

While Arunitha Kanjilal and Sayali Kamble were declared as the first and second runners-up respectively, they were awarded a cheque of Rs. 5 lakhs each. Mohd. Danish and Nihal Tauro, the third and fourth runners-up, were each given a cheque for Rs. 3 lakhs. The top six finalists each received a payment of Rs. 75,000 from Raj Superwhite Soap, as well as gift baskets from Colgate and Denver.

Sukhwinder Singh, Mika Singh, Amit Mishra, Kumar Sanu, Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Udit Narayan performed with the top six contestants. The special guests on the show included the Shershaah cast Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, WWE champion Khali, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain lead pair Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, among others.