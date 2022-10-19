What is Inside Karan Johar's Coffee Hamper?

Bollywood producer Karan Johar needs no introduction. Karan Johar not only produces and directs films, but is also a TV successful host.

For those who are not in the know, Karan is also one of the judges for the dance reality show—Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 10.

Apart from all these, Karan Johar also has his own show chat show Koffee With Karan, which is world famous. Recently, Karan Johar's Kofee With Karan season 7 ended. Several celebrities participated as guests on the show. The major attraction in KJO's show is the Cofee hamper. If you look at Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, celebrities are seen fighting for the gift hamper in the last round.

If you are anything like me, you must be wondering what are the contents of the Koffee Hamper. Curious as to how much the Kofee hamper might cost? Well, we have found the answer, finally to the million dollar question. Karan Johar has revealed the contents of the gift hamper. Here's what it entails: Tyaani Jewellery, Marshall Acton II Speakers, Audi Espresso Mobile, Amazon Echo Show 10, Vahdam Tea and Tea Maker Set, Neuhaus Chocolates’ Collection Discovery Box, Bombay Sweet Shop, Khoya Sweet, 28 Baker Street, Koffee With Karan mug, and many more fancy goodies. The Gift hamper is said to be worth Rs 12 lakhs. Who wouldn't want to fight to win 12 lakhs from show? Isn't that great?

On the career front, Karan Johar will be returning to direction with the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The film features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film is slated for release in February 2023.