What if Divya Uruduga Wins Kannada Bigg Boss 8?

Kichcha Sudeep’s ‘Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8’ has managed to keep the viewers hooked to their television sets with its drama-packed episodes. There’s denying the fact that the show has grabbed several eyeballs in the past weeks. As you all might be aware that Divya Uruduga became the first captain of Kannada Bigg Boss Second Innings. In recent episodes, We have seen Divya Uruduga making understanding Aravind rude behaviour to others. She also made all the males housemates to do work in Kitchen.

Some of the Netizens are so confused with Divya Uruduga’s new behaviour, they are suggesting Aravind KP to focus on his own game rather than building relationship with her.

A section of the audience says that Divya Uruduga is said to be playing a mind game in second innings. The latest question doing the rounds on social media What If Divya Uruduga becomes the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8.

Yes, she is the strong competitor to Aravind KP because she has a huge fan following which is equal to Aravind KP and she is also performing tasks pretty well, compared to other housemates. We shouldn’t be surprise, If Divya Uruduga becomes Kannada Bigg Boss Winner by beating Aravind KP. Will she able to do it or not is yet to wait and watch.