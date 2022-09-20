This is What Happened in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale Shoot

Bollywood Director Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is heading towards the grand finale. Only a few days left for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 to conclude.

One can imagine, the tough tasks in the finale episode given by Rohit Shetty. It is not easy to perform tasks in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the stunts of the show are tougher than expected. Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat, and Rajiv Adatia are in the final race to clinch KKK12 trophy.

If reports doing the rounds are to be believed, Nishant Bhatt is said to have left the show citing health issues. On the other hand, Rajiv Adatia has been eliminated from the KKK12 finale in a latest development.

Talking about the KKK12 grand finale episode, the finale episode is scheduled to be aired on September 25, 2022. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will be gracing Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 Grand finale episode. The actor recently did a marathon shoot for finale episode of KKK12 along with the contestants.

If you are curious to know who will be the winner of KKK12. We have learnt from our sources that Tushar Kalia and Rubina Dilaik are likely to be the winner and runner-up of KKK12, respectively.

