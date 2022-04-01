Welcome Spring With These Special Gudi Padwa Treats On Zee Theatre

Watch 'Agnipankh' and 'Sahebji Darling', two teleplays that represent the classic and the contemporary side of Marathi theatre

The advent of spring brings with it an abundance of colours and marks the beginning of festivities that are as varied as nature itself. 'Gudi Padwa' is one such regional festival that also marks the beginning of the new year according to the lunisolar calendar. In homes across Maharashtra and the Konkan belt, the festival is observed with intricate rangolis, door buntings made with mango and neem leaves, celebratory music, and delectable food. This year around Gudi Padwa, Zee Theatre will screen 'Agnipankh' and 'Sahebji Darling', to add entertainment to the celebrations. While 'Agnipankh' is the Hindi version of playwright Prabhakar Laxman Mayekar's historical Marathi drama of the same name, 'Sahebji Darling' is a Marathi comedy that is both contemporary and timeless.

An overview of the teleplays:



Agnipankh: This acclaimed Ganesh Yadav directorial is not just a triumph of theatrical writing but also gives us a glimpse of the era it is set in. The historical teleplay touches upon conflicts rooted in caste divides, gender issues, patriarchy and also throws light upon the constructs of the feudal zamindari system. It is also a human story with a powerful woman protagonist at its centre who like a chess player, moves from one challenge to another with great foresight.

Mita Vashisht plays the protagonist Durgeshwari or Baisaab, a woman who will go to any lengths to preserve her position in her family and a fast-changing, post-independence India. How this need to hold on to power impacts her role as a mother and a wife, adds another dimension to the riveting story.

The play also stars Dinkar Gawande, Gulki Joshi, Prabhat Sharma, Satyajeet Dubey, Satyajit Sharma, Sheetal Singh, and Somesh Agarwal. It will be screened on Dish and D2H Rangmanch Active and Airtel Spotlight.

Sahebji Darling: Based on Joseph Kesselring's 1941 farcical black comedy, 'Arsenic and Old Lace,' this contemporary Marathi adaptation revolves around two Parsi sisters who have turned the basement of their ancestral home into a mini cemetery. The twist in the tale is that Gulubai and Ferubai don't really understand the implications of what they have done and soon their home turns into a backdrop for more murderous plots, leading to grave consequences. Adding to the intrigue is also their mysterious nephew Behram who turns up with a sinister motive of his own. What happens next is as unpredictable as the protagonists themselves.

Directed by Rasika Agashe who also stars in the play, 'Sahebji Darling' also features Alok Rajwade, Vishakha Mahesh Subhedar, Padmanabh Bhind, Vaishnavi Ratna, Prashant and Vikrant Thakar.

It will be screened on Dish and D2H Rangmanch Active and Airtel Spotlight.