Week 7 Nominated Contestants List Of Bigg Boss Tamil 5

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 contestants have completed six successful weeks in the house and looking forward to the seventh week with more enthusiasm. However, it is more evident that every Monday, nominations bring about of anxiety in the house.

As per reports, Iykki Berry, Ciby Chandran, Imaan Annachi, Pavani Reddy, Isaivani, and Abhinay Vaddi have been nominated for elimination. Of the nominated contestants, Abhinay Vaddi is the only person to get nominated for the past six weeks and has voted for elimination this week too.

During the weekend episode, even the host, Kamal Haasan, mentioned this point that Abhinay has been in the nominations since the first week and is escaping elimination at the last minute. Even Isaivani got repeatedly nominated except for the week when she became the captain.

However, the Bigg Boss audience feels that Abhinay and Isaivani are in the danger zone this week and should come out of the house. We have to wait and watch till the weekend to know who gets evicted.