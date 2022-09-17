Week 2 Elimination: Meet Safe, Danger Zone Contestants Of Bigg Boss Telugu 6

BBT6: It's been close to two weeks, Akkineni Nagarjuna's much watched show—Bigg Boss Telugu 6 went on air. There are 21 contestants in the house right now as there was no elimination in the house last week.

None of them have been evicted from the house yet. Akkineni Nagarjuna and the show organizers cannot skip elimination every week as there will be no fun for those watching the show.

It is known that elimination day gets highest TRPs for the show.

Now, the weekend is here and the show organisers are gearing up for the first round of elimination.

For the unversed, Abhinaya Sri, Rajasekhar, Shani, Geetu have been nominated for this week's elimination.

If you look at unofficial polls, Shani and Abhinaya Sri are in danger zone.

It more likely that Abhinaya Sri gets eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.

Also Read: BBT6: Netizens Fed up With Sentiment Scenes in Bigg Boss House