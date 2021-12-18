Wedding Bells for Siri Hanmanth After Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Deets Inside

Siri Hanmanth has emerged as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

She has earned an incredible fan following through the show. Siri would have stood a chance to be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

However, she lost it due to her relationship with Shanmukh. There is no denying the fact that Siri put in a lot of effort into every task assigned by the Bigg Boss.

Last night, Bigg Boss played a prank on the audience with Siri Hanmanth’s fake elimination. Later, she was back in the house.

Bigg Boss sent Astrologer Shanthi to the house to predict the contestants' future.

The astrologer said that Siri Hanmanth would get married after Bigg Boss, she will also go to a foreign country for her honeymoon trip, he said. Whether Shanthi's prediction about Siri's wedding will come true or not is yet to be seen.