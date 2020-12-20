We Love Akhil Sarthak Trending After Voting Points To Abhijeet Bigg Boss Win
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale is just few hours away. In a few hours, we will get to know who is going to be crowned as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Over the past couple of days, we are hearing reports that Abhijeet is likely to win this season. Netizens and Abijeet fans have predicted his victory. We can’t declare him the winner as of now as the finale hasn’t been shot and the winner hasn’t announced yet. Bigg Boss Telugu is in its fourth successful season. Come December 20 and it will be curtains down for one of the most-watched TV show.
There is a lot of speculation over the name of the winner. Speculations are doing the rounds that Akhil Sarthak might take the money briefcase and quit the show. Akhil fans are a bit unhappy that he may not win the show as Abhijeet has more chances to win this season. Akhil Sarthak’s fans trended the hashtag #WeLoveAkhil on Twitter. And guess what? It is currently trending number one on the platform.
