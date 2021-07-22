Watch Zee Telugu Specials Aashadam Lo Atha Kodalu, Swarna Palace

Zee Telugu has consistently given multi-genre entertainment offerings to its ardent viewers. This time, the channel has geared up to celebrate the festive month with a special event titled ‘Aashadam Lo Atha Kodalu’ on 25th July at 5:00 PM and a new serial launch ‘Swarna Palace’ from 26th July at 6:00 PM . this weekend.

The extra special event ‘Aashadam Lo Atha Kodalu’ is a total treat to the audience as it celebrates the festival with vibrant performances of Zee Telugu’s most loved Athalu and Kodalu. Evergreen actress Sangeetha is going to be the celebrity guest of the show where she would be engaging with the artists and will dance to the tunes of her hit songs. Adding to the galore, Rashmi is going to groove to some peppy songs and level up the energy of the viewers. Besides, the audiences are going to be captivated by the performances of the leading couples of the channels such as Akul Balaji – Roopa, Chandu – Ashika, Kalki – Pooja, Deepthi – Gokul and Prajwal PD – Anusha among other stellar acts by the Zee Telugu Kutumbam. This special event is going to be telecast on 25th July at 5:00 PM.

To add more to the excitement, Zee Telugu is launching a new fictional show ‘Swarna Palace’. The main attraction of the new soap is the Shamantakamani Haram, which adds more glory and grandeur to it. Kundana (Chandana Segu) is the daughter of a goldsmith. Kaustubh (Prathap Abhi) is the heir to the Kanakamedala family and the CEO of the Swarna Palace Gold showrooms. The extravagant novel show revolves around two families where Kundana acts as a bridge between the two. The protagonist Kundana is a skilled craftswoman and she is hurt due to the Kanakamedala family as they enjoy the fame that belongs to her father Manikyam and her mother who is no more. How Kaustabh’s entry into her life changes the fate of both families? Will she be able to get back the glory her father deserves?To know further, come and enjoy the rollercoaster ride and find out what Kundana has in store for us. Amidst the love and hate relationships, the show promises lots of drama, romance, and entertainment. The show is all set to premiere on July 26th at 6:00 PM.