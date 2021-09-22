Watch: Wife Neha Celebrate Arjun Bijlani’s KKK11 Win

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 grand finale was shot recently in Mumbai and the winner was given the Fear Factor trophy. As much as the makers have kept the episode a secret, the family members of the contestants are not able to hold their excitement.

A few hours ago, Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha Swami shared videos of them dancing and celebrating Arjun’s KKK11 win. They were partying and congratulating the Naagin actor. You can see the videos on Neha’s Instagram story. Neha shared a picture of the KKK11 trophy. On the trophy you can see the word, ‘Winner’ engraved.

Hurry and watch the video before it's gone!! Here I have some screenshots for you that confirm Arjun Bijlani’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 win.

