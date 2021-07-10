Watch Sadhanai Sangamam on Zee Tamil

hennai: Over the years, the viewers of Zee Tamil’s fiction shows have not only deeply connected with their favourite characters but also resonated with the character’s journey. The show’s engaging storyline and scintillating performances have been the key aspects in making Zee Tamil one of the leading Tamil General Entertainment Channels. As 2021 gains momentum, so too has Zee Tamil, with several surprises up its sleeve, one of which is the trend of ‘Mahasangamam’ episodes across various shows, which has gained a lot of popularity and traction among audiences in the recent past.

Zee Tamil has planned a surprise for its viewers for the next two weeks starting 12th July with Sathanai Sangamam of its two of the most popular serials to bring together powerful characters which will create an eclectic entertainment package for the viewers. The one-hour Sadhanai Sangamam between Sembaruthi and Oru Oorla Oru Rajakumari will be telecasted Mon-Sat between 9 pm – 10 pm and on Sundays between 9.30 pm – 10.30 pm. Sadhanai Sangamam will showcase Chairman Rasathi and Iniyan travelling to Chennai from Thirukazhukundram to meet Akilandeshwari. How Rasathi impresses Akilandeshwari with her administrative skills and manages to thwart threats to Akilandeshwari’s life form the crux of the story.

That is not all, owing to popular demand by the viewers, the two fiction shows ‘Yaaradi Nee Mohini’ and ‘Sathya’ will now continue to entertain viewers in new time slots.

‘Sathya’ featuring Ayesha and Vishnu, which previously aired at 10pm will now be seen at 8 pm Mon-Sat and ‘Yaaradi Nee Mohini’ which earlier aired at 8pm will now air at 10 pm Mon-Sat from 12th July onwards. While Sathya and Prabhu fight against all odds and stand together even when the whole family turns hostile, the story takes next leap focussing on the lives of Sathya & Prabhu. ‘Yaaradi Nee Mohini’ is all set for grand climax. Winning hearts since the launch day and completing over 1200+ episodes, ‘Yaaradi Nee Mohini’ will treat its viewers to an unimaginable climax with a series of twists and turns in the new time band.

While the timeslots for two shows change, the entertainment is doubled from 12th July onwards