Watch: K Raghavendra Rao's Krishna Tulasi On Zee Telugu

A sky of aspirations and dreams shapes the people of Telugu states a day. Millions with their dreams either by choice or by compulsion and let their beloved enjoys the sunshine. The ladies who plan to discard their aspirations and dreams require the role of the family nurturer, who selflessly embrace the choice to step back to make sure that her family never looks back.

Zee Telugu presents to you – Krishna Tulasi, a heartwarming tale of self-liberation and love, this February, the channel is ready to introduce a story that will resonate with every selfless woman. Produced by RK Teleshow, Krishna Tulasi is being launched under the directorial guidance of legendary director Dr. K. Raghavendra Rao on 22nd February at 6:30 PM, only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

Zee Telugu is good at storytelling on Telugu television for over a decade. It has been creating and showcasing iconic characters and content which is both thought-provoking and path-breaking. The channel is a great trendsetter which always been a game-changer. ‘Aarambham Okka Aduguthone’, the channel has introduced empowering shows like Muddha Mandaram, Trinayani, Gundamma Katha, Suryakantham, Radhamma Kuthuru, Prema Entha Madhuram, and Nagabhairavi among other successful stories where every character has been inspirational to the viewers.

Krishna Tulasi captures the journey of Shyama a selfless and spiritual person, who is bestowed with the gift of musical voice, which she sacrifices for the sake of her family. People around Shyama despise her for her complexion while her friend uses her to realize popularity within the musical industry. Feeling imprisoned by her own looks and allure, Shyama seeks someone who will love her for her who truly she is and not just for appearance.

Anuradha Gudur, Cluster Head of Zee Telugu & Zee Cinema says, “Zee Telugu believes in introducing shows which strive to be a catalyst of change. We believe it's never too late to rediscover your self-worth. Krishna Tulasi may be a journey of one such aspirational woman. It's a tribute to all those women who have sacrificed their dreams and aspirations, day in and outing for the sake of their family. It's a story that teaches, even in the darkest times, hope and perseverance will help you achieve your dreams. I’m very grateful to Dr. K Raghavendra Rao, who is now a part of Zee Telugu Kutumbam for his directorial assistance. The show is extremely real, rooted and it's a subtle messaging in its core thought which can make the show more relatable for the audience”

Legendary Director Dr. K. Raghavendra Rao says, “I am glad to accompany Zee Telugu because it is understood for presenting unconventional and thought-provoking stories. The concept of Krishna Tulasi is extremely on the brink of my heart and that I hope everyone will just like the journey of Shyama.”

A promo has been released by the channel, where the long-lasting actresses of the Zee Telugu like Pooja from Gundamma Katha, Meghana from Kalyana Vaibogam, Pallavi from Pasupu Kumkuma, Chandana from Varudhini Parinayam, and Roopa from Chinna Kodalu have shared how their characters have strived to inculcate culture, uphold values and sacrifice themselves for the loved ones.

Along with Aishwarya and Dileep Shetty within the lead roles, the viewers also will see Pavitra Nath, Pratyusha, JL Srinivas, and Radhika Reddy among others are playing prominent roles within the show.

Zee Music Company, a division under Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited is releasing an album on Lord Krishna. The musicians have captured the essence of the love and devotion which Shyama has for Lord Krishna beautifully with their music and soon the songs are going to be available on different music platforms.

As a neighborhood marketing campaign of Krishna Tulasi, the channel is watching a 360-degree campaign including door-to-door and on-ground activation. The plan consists of planting the Krishna Tulasi plant. The plantation initiative has been started by the anchor Suma Kanakala followed by anchor Ravi and various other fiction artists. Krishna Tulasi plant is being distributed near the temples within the rural areas. The channel is distributing Krishna Tulasi Bindi packets for the feminine audience in small towns across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It is a door-to-door campaign that is being appreciated by the audience.

Witness the stirring and heartwarming story of Shyama and Akhil Krishna on Krishna Tulasi from 22nd February at 6:30 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD channels.