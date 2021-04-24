Watch: Japanese Fan Wishing Kichcha Sudeep Speedy Recovery

Sandalwood star and the host of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, Kichcha Sudeep has been getting a lot of love from his fans worldwide. By now, you already know that we will miss Kichcha Sudeep in this weekend's episodes as well as he is yet to recover.

Sudeep informed his fans on Twitter that he will miss this weekend episode too as he needs to rest a bit more. After learning about knowing this, fans of BBK and Kichcha Sudeep were disappointed about not seeing him this weekend and wished him a speedy recovery.

Now, of a Kichcha Sudeep fan from Japan wishing him good health has gone viral on Twitter. In the video, the lady from Japan wishes Kichcha Sudeep a speedy recovery and asks him to take care of his health. Kichcha Sudeep fans were thrilled and shocked on seeing the video and retweeted with the message "This is the power of Kichcha Sudeep anna". Kichcha Sudeep replayed the tweet by Folded Hands and Smiling emoji.

Check Out The Video: