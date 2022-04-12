Watch Craziest Family Show on Television – Zee Super Family

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu, one of the leading Entertainment channels in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, is all set to present the craziest family reality show on Television - Zee Super Family. In a bid to engage and entertain each and every family member, the channel will pit 17 families from its fiction show as well as artists and participants of its top reality shows in a fun-filled yet challenging competition against each other. To take the entertainment value up a notch, DJ Tillu fame Siddu and Nikhil as well as Suma Kanakala will be seen as special guests during the mega launch of Zee Super Family, which airs on 17th April 2022 at 12 PM. The show will air every Sunday at 12 pm.

Hosted by popular anchor Pradeep Machiraju, the mega launch of Zee Super Family will also see Siddu perform to DJ Tillu’s title track, and Nikhil will groove to the tunes of Vandha Speedulo Vasthunna. Additionally, Suma Kanakala will entertain the viewers with her rap songs.

With seventeen fiction show families including Devathalara Deevinchandi, Rowdy Gari Pellam, Muthyamantha Muddu, Oohalu Gusagusalade, Gundamma Katha, Inti Guttu, Mithai Kottu Chittemma, Vaidehi Parinayam, Kalyana Vaibhogam, Krishna Tulasi, Radhamma Kuthuru, Kalyanam Kamaneeyam, No.1 Kodalu, Trinayani, Prema Entha Madhuram, Agnipariksha, Suryakantham along with non-fiction shows like Super Queen, SRGMP – The Next Singing Icon and SRGMP – The Singing Superstar battling it out in a bid prove themselves, Zee Super Family will surely be an entertaining watch. From hilarious compatibility tests to majestic performance rounds, and challenging group tasks, each episode will be packed with action and drama as the families go head-to-head to win the craziest title.

All in all, Zee Super Family, will be high on entertainment with lots of specials guests appearing on the same and each family taking up some fun-filled challenges that will test their time, patience, and team spirit.

Tune in to the craziest family show on Telugu Television – ‘Zee Super Family’ every Sunday at 12 pm starting 17th April, only on Zee Telugu