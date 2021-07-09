Watch Comedy Khiladigalu Season 2 Grand Finale On Zee Kannada

Zee Kannada is all set to air the most anticipated Grand Finale episode of Comedy Khiladigalu Championship Season 2 this weekend

Known for its out-of-the-ordinary range of shows, Zee Kannada has never missed an opportunity to entertain its ardent viewers. Zee Kannada’s prime-time reality show Comedy Khiladigalu is one among them which adds more merit to the channel. In order to relax and entertain people amidst their busy chaotic lifestyle, Comedy Khiladigalu was set up using humour as its prime quotient. With a slogan of ‘Ene Irli Nim Tensionsu, Inmele Ella Udeesu, Yakandre Barthavre Nam Comedy Championsu’, Comedy Khiladigalu has made a mark in the hearts of millions of Kannada audience through several unique comedy skits getting telecasted every weekend.

In due course of time, right after Comedy Khiladigalu, Comedy Khiladigalu Championship was set on stage. The contestants from previous seasons who made an impact with their eye-catching performances were now a part of the new season. These talented popular artists teamed up to deliver chucklesome skits every weekend. The 6 teams tirelessly rehearsed to present out and out comedy performances that pleased audiences weekend leisure.

The show was aired for 37 weeks which comprised more than 220 skits with unique concepts and themes that conveyed social messages using humour as the crux.

Comedy Khiladigalu Championship Season 2 has played a quintessential role in directing the audiences’ attention towards something light as it became a refreshment amidst the lockdown monotony. The show which rather became a stress buster to the Kannadigas gained huge popularity over the days.

The exuberant Grand Finale episode will have Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh, Yograj Bhat and Crazy Queen Rakshitha as the Finale’s judges with the ever-energetic Master Anand as the host.

The reality show has now created a huge buzz and the viewers are all set to enjoy the show while they guess the winners of the season with utmost curiosity. The six-strong competing teams have geared up to give their best performances for the Grand Finale episode.

The vibrant celebrations of the Grand Finale episode will be featured on 10th July, Saturday and 11th July, Sunday from 9 pm. The viewers can enjoy the fun-filled Grand Finale episodes on the weekend right from their homes by tuning into Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD Channels