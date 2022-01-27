Watch Chithirai Sevvanam on Zee Tamil, Check Date

Zee Tamil has always aimed at entertaining its audience. Be it through compelling fiction shows or clutter breaking non-fiction properties, the channel has always ensured that it provides its viewers with relatable content that will keep them at the edge of their seats. Zee Tamil is going to make your weekend special once again as it presents the much-appreciated crime drama - Chithirai Sevvanam on 30th January at 3:30 pm.

Chithirai Sevvanam, marks the directorial debut of stunt choreographer Stunt Silva and marks the acting debut of Pooja Kannan, sister of actress Sai Pallavi and Samuthirakani in lead roles, the story of Chithirai Sevvanam revolves around the father – daughter duo of Muthu Pandi (Samuthirakani) and Aishwarya (Pooja Kannan). Muthu’s only aim in life is to help his daughter in achieving her dream of becoming a doctor. However, his world turns upside down when she goes missing! The movie also showcases the trauma that young girls face after objectional video of them are leaked by some vicious men in their lives. How Muthu Pandi, a farmer by profession, finds his missing daughter after fighting off the culprits, who had intended to dishonour her, will surely keep you engaged.

To witness this heart-warming story of a father and daughter, tune into ‘Chithirai Sevvanam’ on 30th January at 3.30 pm, only on Zee Tamil