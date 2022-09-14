Voting Percentage For This Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestant Goes Up

Bigg Boss Telugu 6: The most popular Telugu TV reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is grabbing the headlines for the contestants' behavior in the house. Most of the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 are new to the audience, but they are making loud noises on social media.

The one contestant who has been in the news since the show went on air is none other than Geetu Royal. Netizens have branded her as the most irritating contestant in the house.

At first, Bigg Boss viewers hated Geetu Royal for her bold attitude in the house. Now, the show lovers seem to be loving Geetu Royal since the last episode.

According to reports, Geetu Royal has been nominated for this week's elimination. The voting percentage seems to have increased for Geetu Royal compared to last week. She is getting massive votes from show lovers and her fans, as per voting results. It now remains to be seen how long Geetu Royal is going to survive in the house.

