Voice of Janaki Kalaganaledhu To Enter Bigg Boss House as Confirmed Contestant

More few days for the start of the most popular Telugu reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 5 and the show makers are all set to air the show on September 5, 2021. And, even in this season, the witty, talented, enterprising actor Akkineni Nagarjuna will be hosting the show.

Since the release of the promo, Bigg Boss addicts have started anticipating the celebrities entering the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. As far as the industry's buzz, celebrities like Anchor Ravi, Anchor Lobo, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Artist Priya, Lahari Shari, Sarayu suman Maanas, VJ sunny and Anne Master are said to be confirmed to enter the glasshouse.

The latest information we received is that RJ Kajal will take part in the Telugu reality show. Presently, she has been dubbing to many lead roles in the Telugu daily soaps like Janaki Kalaganaledu, Bangaru Panjaram and Neevalle Neevalle. Besides this, she owns a youtube channel in which she takes interviews the celebrities. RJ Kajal earlier worked as a Radio Jockey in Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM and she did dubbing to many heroines.

Also Read: Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode: Mallika Tries To Ruin Jaanu’s Plan

After she got confirmed for the show, the makers of Janaki Kalaganaledu are planning to change Janaki’s Voice with another dubbing artist. However, reports claim that they are a little worried as her voice changes will drag down their TRPs.

So far, there's no official confirmation either from the show organizers or the TV presenter. But a source in the knows tells us that she is definitely a confirmed contestant on the show.