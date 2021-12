Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale is ruling the TRP charts. Brahmastra team Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have graced the show. Later, Sukumar, Rashmika from Pushpa also graced the show.

The makers have completed the finale episode. Guess what? Nagarjuna also announced the winner of the show. VJ Sunny has been declared as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu, Shanmukh Jaswanth is the runner up of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.