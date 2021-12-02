VJ Sunny Winner Of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is heading towards a grand finale and there are lots of debates happening on the social media platforms about who will be the winner of season 5. Are you among those betting on your favourite contestant to win this season? Then this story would interest you.

We are here to talk about which contestant has been predicted as the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 winner. According to unofficial polls on Twitter and Instagram, most of the audience say that VJ Sunny will be the winner of the season 5 and Shanmukh Jaswanth will end up as runner-up. And few say that Shanmukh Jaswanth will lift the trophy and Sunny will settle for the runner up title.

Keeping these predictions aside, VJ Sunny is getting more support and registering greater voting percentage than Shannu. The audience says that when one takes into account the performance of Shanmukh Jaswanth and Sunny, the latter has played better while Shannu was busy bonding with Siri.

But we think that VJ Sunny and Shanmukh Jaswanth are on the same level with an equal score, and top celebrities are rooting for them and asking their fans to cast their vote for them. But after seeing all the debates and fan wars on social media, we can say that Sunny has won the hearts of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers more than Shanmukh Jaswanth.

Going by all these, who do you think will walk away with the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 trophy? Comment below.