VJ Sunny Overtakes Anchor Ravi, RJ Kajal: Deets Inside

With each passing day, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is turning out to be interesting for the small viewers. The competition among the contestants is getting tougher. At this juncture, it is hard to guess the top five finalists.

Do you know who's the popular and entertaining contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 5? He is none other than VJ Sunny. This BBT5 contestant has been winning the hearts of the audience. VJ Sunny is trending on social media for the past few days for many reasons.

All thanks to Sunny, who has been playing a good game. If you are waiting to know in which way Sunny has overtaken popular contestants Anchor Ravi and RJ Kajal. Read on to know.

Sunny is leading with highest votes in unofficial polls. Anchor Ravi and RJ Kajal who are much more popular than VJ Sunny are trailing the votes. Isn't that a surprise?