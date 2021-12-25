VJ Sunny Ignoring Fans Who Made Him Win Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Madhavi Latha is one of the stars who never steps back to express her thoughts and ideas. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a couple of pics. She said that Bigg Boss Telugu 5 winner, VJ Sunny is ignoring the fan pages and some YouTube channels who supported him a lot. She said that VJ Sunny is giving interviews to the YouTube channels which have more subscribers and TV channels.

Madhavi Latha said that she supported Sunny a lot for his game in Bigg Boss house. She further stated that she will not step back to comment if some one does wrong. She said that she doesn't like those who are not thankful to others. Here are the stories posted by Madhavi Latha.