VJ Sunny Fans Troll Raj Tarun's Anubhavinchu Raja Director

Nov 22, 2021, 17:36 IST
- Sakshi Post

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is all set to conclude in the middle of next month (i.e) December. There are nine more contestants remaining  in the house. These 8 have survived several rounds of elimination in the house.

Bigg Boss viewers are unable to predict the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, as everyone is giving his best to the game. Last night, Raj Tarun and Anubhavinchu Raja team were guests on the show. They entertained the viewers by interacting with the contestants. 

Film director Sudarshan said, "Kajal you look so cute when you are pissed off at Sunny. I liked the way he convinced you a lot. It's a kind romantic feeling." However, VJ Sunny tried to explain to the director that the two shared a sibling bond. 

Sunny fans are unhappy with Sudarshan's comments on Sunny-Kajal relationship. They are trolling him badly on social media. Here are a few tweets we have for you...

Tags: 
Bigg Boss Telugu 5
nagarjuna
Advertisement
Back to Top