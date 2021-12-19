VJ Sunny Fans Racha Racha Outside Bigg Boss Telugu 5 House

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will come to an end in a couple hours from now. Yes, several celebrities from Tollywood and Bollywood are expected to grace Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale.

Alia Bhatt, Rajamouli, Sukumar, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Nani and Others are going to grace Bigg Boss Telugu 5 finale episode.

Even before Nagarjuna officially announced Bigg Boss Telugu 5 winner name, it seems like the season 5 winner name is already out.

If reports are anything to go by, then the winner is none other than VJ Sunny, his fans who heard the news have thronged the Bigg Boss house and are said to have gathered outside annapurna studios in huge numbers to congratulate him.

Sunny fans have already started celebrating and are creating racha racha outside the Bigg Boss house, waiting for Sunny’s arrival. However, Nagarjuna is yet to announce the real winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

