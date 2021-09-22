VJ Sunny Is Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Winner, Says Who?

Bigg Boss House is definitely the craziest place in TV reality shows as unexpected things often happen in the house!

The footage of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 we see as part of the one-hour episode will vary from the actual scene that happens in the house. This is mostly known only after listening to the opinions of those contestants who got eliminated from the Bigg Boss glasshouse.

Recently, Uma Devi got eliminated from the BB house. Many of the BB viewers will definitely remember her because of the impact she created in the house with her voice. However, after her elimination, Uma made some sensational comments about the housemates in the interview she gave for Bigg Boss Buzz.

During the interview, when the host Ariyana asks her who will be the title winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, Uma Devi promptly answered without any hesitation that VJ Sunny will be the winner this season.

She further explained that VJ Sunny’s game plan was very good and quite appropriate for the game format. The way he is implementing it will ultimately make him the winner of the Bigg Boss 5, she praised.

Do you think VJ Sunny could be the next BBT5 winner, comment and let us know?