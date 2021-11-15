VC Sajjanar Wants This Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestant To Win

One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is one of the most-watched show on the small screen in Telugu states. Looks like Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is ruling the TRP charts.

Have you heard of VC Sajjanar, the IPS officer as also the Managing Director of the TSRTC? Of course every person in the southern states do as he has served across the states.

He seems to be regularly following Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Any guesses on who VC Sajjanar is rooting for? Let's find out.

VC Sajjanar took to his Twitter and posted a video expressing his support to Bigg Boss Telugu's 5 most popular contestant.

VJ Sajjanar has extended his support to Sreerama Chandra. Yes, what you read is right. He said in a video, "Sreerama Chandra is not only an amazing singer. He is also playing with enthusiasm. I hope, Sreerama Chandra become the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Check out the tweet posted by VJ Sajjanar: