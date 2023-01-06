VJ Kathirravan Eliminated From Bigg Boss Tamil 6

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 is being widely watched on the small screen. The show makers are planning huge twists for the entertainment of the show buffs. We are hearing reports that there will be a mid-week elimination in Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

As expected, the mid-week elimination in Bigg Boss Tamil 6 will take place in tonight's episode.. If the latest buzz is to be believed, VJ Kathirravan is said to have been eliminated from the show.

VJ Kathirravan's elimination has been confirmed on social media, but it is not officially confirmed from the show makers' end. If VJ Kathirravan will surely get eliminated from the house in tonight's episode or not is yet to be seen. Keep watching this space for more updates.