Vijay TV's Diwali Gift to Bigg Boss Contestants

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 is going to enter the third week. In today's episode, one of the contestants is likely to step out of the house. The nominated contestants are Aseem, Rachitha, Shanthi, Ram Ramasamy, Dhanalakshmi, Queency, Vikraman, Maheshwari, Ayesha, Niwashini, Shivin Ganesh and Sherina. According to the sources, Sherina, Shivin, VJ Maheshwari, and Shanthi are in the danger zone and the rumours are doing the rounds that Shanti is likely to be eliminated.

We have seen Bigg Boss pacifying GP Muthu a few times, saying that his children want GP Muthu to be in the house. But GP Muthu has decided to leave the house and he said goodbye to all the contestants.

Now, the news is that Vijay TV has gifted LED TV's to Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 contestants.

