Vijay TV Planning This Evicted Contestant's Re-Entry Into Bigg Boss?

Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 has completed its second week and entered into the third week. The show is getting more interesting each day. The content has managed to keep the small screen audience glued to their TV sets. Going by the TRPs of the show, viewers seem to be keen on watching every single episode.

Last week, transgender Namitha Marimuthu walked out of the show citing illness. And this week saw the eviction of Nadia Chan. The latest rumour doing the rounds in the circles is that Namitha will return to the show after recovery.

Now, according to the promo, the confession room nominations will take place tonight. It seems that Chinna Ponnu, Akshara, and Pavani will be nominated contestants for this week's elimination. Bigg Boss Tamil audience say that Chinna Ponnu might get eliminated this week because everyone expected her to step out in the very first week itself. But Nadia's eviction saved her by walking out of the show.

Also, netizens feel that the chances of Pavani Reddy getting eliminated are low as she enjoys a huge fan following. Who do you think should get eliminated this week? Let us know in the comments below.